Har Ghar Tiranga campaign indicates deep respect of 140 crore Indians towards Tricolour: PM Modi

By Yajati Keshari Rout

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness towards the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and said that the Har Ghar Tiranga movement has become popular all across India which indicates the deep respect of 140 crore Indians towards the Tricolour.

In a ‘X’ post, Amrit Mahotsav’s handle has shared glimpses of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement celebration at the Indian Coast Guard station at Mandapam near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the X post of Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister posted

“#HarGharTiranga has become popular all across India, indicating the deep respect 140 crore Indians have for the Tricolour.”

 

 

Yajati Keshari Rout
