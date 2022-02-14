Happy Valentine’s Day: Best wishes, messages & quotes to celebrate day of love

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day is celebrated each year as a celebration of love and affection. While it was originally celebrated only by the Christian community, the entire world today celebrates this day of love with their loved ones now.

Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes

Comfort is when you wrap me in your arms and hold me tight. Happy Valentines Day

Thank you for entering my life and making it beautiful. Happy Valentines day my love!

You make every day seem like Valentines day baby! I Love you. Happy Valentines Day

You’re my friend, confidant and everything I could have wished for. Happy Valentines day sweetheart!

No one makes me feel the way you do. Happy Valentines day !!

Valentine’s Day 2022: Quotes

I know I was too late to be your first but I know Im going to be your last. Happy Valentine Day Baby!

Thank you for accepting me for who I am and loving me so much. Happy Valentines day my love!

You bring out the best in me, you’re my rock, you’re my sunshine.

Happy Valentine Day Baby!

Words can never describe how special you are to me baby.

I Love you! Happy Valentines Day