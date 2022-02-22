Happy Twosday! 22/02/2022: Today’s date is both a palindrome and an ambigram

Bhubaneswar: This February 22, the world hits an unprecedented milestone. It’s the date itself: 2/22/22. And this so-called “Twosday” falls on a Tuesday, no less.

It’s true the number pattern stands out, impossible to miss.

Today’s date is doubly rare as it’s not just a palindrome but an ambigram as well.

22 February 2022 is written as 22/02/2022 numerically and is, therefore, a palindrome as it can be read the same way forward and backwards. It is an ambigram as well because it is the same upside down.

If we drop the slash marks from today’s date, 22022022, we will notice that it contains only two digits– 0 and 2. The palindrome and ambigram work for the British date format (dd-mm-yyyy) but not for the US date format (mm-dd-yyyy) for the 22nd of February 2022.

There are 12 palindrome days in the 21st century in the mm-dd-yyyy format with the first one on October 2, 2001 (10-02-2001) while the last one will be on September 2, 2090 (09-02-2090).

Taking the dd-mm-yyyy format into consideration, there are 29 palindrome days in the current century. The first one was on 10 February 2001 (10-02-2001) while the last one will fall on a leap day! 29 February 2092 (29-02-2092) will be the last palindromic day of the 21st century.