Happy Promise Day: Greetings You Can Send to Your Beloved

New Delhi: The fifth important day of Valentine’s week i.e. February 11, is celebrated as Promise day. A day of no expectations and demands but just a promise to selflessly love each other till eternity.

On Promise Day, we have compiled a list of promises, messages and wishes:

I promise to treat you like a queen, because you are one. Happy Promise Day, beloved.

I promise to share the load, shoulder your burdens and lift you when you fall Happy Promise Day

“Love makes no demands and has no expectations just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.”

I promise that you will be my only face and soul, you will be my heart without whom I could not live.

More than moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day.

Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!

We met it was luck, we talked it was chance, we became friends it was destiny, we are still friends it is faith, we will always befriend its a promise.

My Dear sweet love, I promise you that, I would always love you from my heart, Without ego, without intention, And care you without expectations. Happy Promise Day!