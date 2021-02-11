Happy Promise Day! Check out these Messages
New Delhi: Promise Day, the fifth day of Valentine’s week celebrated every year on February 11, revolves around expressing one’s feelings to the beloved, promising to stay by their side forever.
Promise Day wishes:
- I promise to shield you from all the obstacles and shower all happiness so that you keep smiling whenever you are with me. Happy Promise Day!
- I promise you to be the reason for your smile. I promise that I would not let a single drop of tear roll down from your beautiful eyes. On this promise day, I promise to be by your side forever.
- I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but today I promise to deal with them together now and forever.
- On this Promise Day, I want you to assure me that you would be with me forever and always.
- Today I promise to make you always happy, and try to be charming garners of your souls to make it blossom. Happy Promise Day!
- True love makes the good times better and the hard times easier.
- I promise you to be your true love, my dear. Happy Promise Day!
- This Promise Day, I promise to never get angry at the same time but love you when you are angry.
- Best people are to be kept close to your heart. It is a promise that you will always rule my heart because you are the queen of my heart.
- I promise to always love you, to never break my promises, to go out on vacations with you, to never forget your birthday or our anniversary.