Happy Pongal 2023: Know The History And Significance

New Delhi: One of the largest festivals of Tamil Nadu, Pongal is finally here. Pongal is the celebration of the harvest season, and this is the time when people get together to worship mother earth, mother nature and the farm animals for their contribution to their happy life and prosperity. This year also, Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, is it believed that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to have an everyday oil massage and bath and a meal once a month. But upon reaching earth, Nandi told Lord Shiva that it is a common thing for everyone. This angered Shiva and he cursed Nandi to stay back on earth and help the human beings with their field work. Hence, Pongal celebrates the harvest of crops and the farm animals for their cooperation in farming.

Significance:

Pongal holds a lot of significance for the people of Tamil Nadu. This is the season of harvest of crops such as sugarcane, turmeric and rice. People also believe that Pongal is the time to perform auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, engagements and other religious activities.