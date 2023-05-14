Happy Mother’s Day! History and significance

New Delhi: Mother’s day is a celebration of motherhood. On this day we pay respect and honor the person who brought us to this world. This day children make sure to make it memorable for their moms.

In many countries, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, the Mother’s Day celebration falls on May 14, 2023.

History

During ancient times, the Greeks and Romans used to celebrate festivals honoring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. These celebrations were held in springtime and were dedicated to fertility as well as motherhood. In the United States, abolitionist and suffragette Julia Ward Howe wrote the “Mother’s Day Proclamation,” calling for women to unite for peace.

The modern Mother’s Day was championed by Anna Jarvis, an American social activist. She held campaigns to establish a national holiday to honor mothers after her own mother’s death in 1905. She wanted to create a day for individuals to express their love, and gratitude to their mothers.

President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday of every May as ‘Mother’s Day’ in 1914. Since then, Mother’s Day has been adopted by various countries around the world.

Significance

The purpose of Mother’s Day is to express love, appreciation, and gratitude towards mothers and mother figures for their unconditional love, support, and sacrifices.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in many countries worldwide, typically involving the gifting of flowers, cards, and heartfelt gestures to show gratitude and affection towards mothers. It is a day to celebrate and honor the significant role that mothers play in shaping families and society as a whole.