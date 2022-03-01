Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Greet Your Family & Friends With These Messages
Bhubaneswar: Mahashivratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1. This auspicious Hindu festival falls on the 13th night and 14th day of the New Moon. On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva also known as Mahadeva.
On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees wish each other with Lord Shiva messages.
- To celebrate the day, let’s see some wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes you can share among your friends and family:
- Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.
- Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
- May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony to your life. Happy Maha Shivratri.
- I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri everyone!
- May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
- Let us celebrate Maha Shivratri night. The night of the Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Mahashivaratri!
- Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY. Happy Mahashivratri 2022
- May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva.
- May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri to you.
- A day when positivity wins over negativity! Happy Maha Shivratri wishes to you and your family.