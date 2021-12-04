Happy Jin Day! ARMYs shower BTS singer with love

Los Angeles: BTS member Jin is celebrating his 29th birthday on December 4. As the ‘Worldwide Handsome’ member turns a year older, ARMY from across the world could not help but shower the young singer with love and blessings via social media. From bringing back his old pictures to widely circulating his stunning pictures from the recent concert, ARMY spared no effort in making him feel special.

The member who is known for his good looks and charming voice is currently taking over the internet as his fans, affectionately called ARMY, flooded social media to wish him on his birthday. Additionally, the singer received a heartwarming surprise from his fans during the band’s Permission to Dance on Stage concert which ended on December 3.

BTS boys are currently in the US and have successfully completed all 4 Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. They will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations). This also means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that).