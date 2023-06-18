Happy Father’s Day 2023!

New Delhi: Father’s Day is dedicated not only to fathers but also to father figures who shape our minds and play a vital role in giving wings to our dreams.

Fathers are our first love, the last hero of our life, who teaches strength in silence and since the value of a loving father has no price, it is commemorated in most parts of the world on the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

This year, the third Sunday is not an ordinary weekend. People across the globe will mark Father’s Day on June 18. Apart from India, it is also marked in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Canada, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, and Venezuela.

Father’s Day originated in the US after the daughter of a Civil War veteran, Sonora Smart Dodd, wanted to pay an ode to all fathers across the globe. William Jackson Smart was a single father to six children. His daughter decided to honour him by choosing his birth anniversary, June 5, 1982, to celebrate Father’s Day. It is believed that she took inspiration from Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day. However, her journey was far from smooth, as her church did not support her petition. Eventually, she had to rally several other local churches for support. Finally, the date got pushed from June 5 to the third Sunday of June. In 1910, Father’s Day was marked for the first time.

Father’s Day is a significant event for a father or father figure and a child. On this day, children make their fathers feel loved, thank them for their presence, and show gratitude for their role in our lives, be it emotionally, mentally or even financially.

Children celebrate Father’s Day by planning surprises for their dads, including making handmade gifts or cards, buying meaningful presents, baking cakes, preparing their favourite meals, getting flowers and chocolates, visiting their favourite restaurants, spending quality time together, and more. Since most kids have a closer bond with their mothers, this day helps forge a closer relationship with one’s dad.