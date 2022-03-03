Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Must-Watch Movies Of The Birthday Girl

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on March 03. She has been a part of several hit films namely Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore to name a few. The actor worked with several hit directors and leading actors too. Moreover, Shraddha is one of the most favourite Bollywood stars on Instagram as she has more than 69 million followers (69.5 million as of now) on it.

In the last few years, the actor has featured in back-to-back movies – Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 that left her with hardly any time to unwind or take a break. Looking at her work schedule for the last two years, Shraddha, who turns a year older today, has been certainly living out of a suitcase!

On the occasion of Shraddha’s birthday, watch her soulful movies.

Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 is a romantic musical drama film released in India in 2013. The storey of Aashiqui 2 revolves around a tumultuous romantic relationship between a failing singer, Rahul Jaykar played by Aditya Roy Kapur, and his apprentice, promising singer Aarohi Keshav Shirke, played by Shraddha Kapoor, which is complicated by Rahul’s alcoholism.

Kapoor’s performance resembled Waheeda Rehman’s in Guru Dutt’s classic Pyaasa. It was revealed in an interview by the actor herself.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain: There’s One in Every Love Story is a Hindi-language action thriller film released in India in 2014. Aisha Verma (Shraddha Kapoor) tries to leave a message for her husband, Guru Divekar played by Siddharth Malhotra, but the conversation is interrupted when a masked guy enters Aisha’s house and kills her by throwing her out the window. At her funeral, CBI officer Aditya Rathore (Shaad Randhawa) says to her that finding the killer is critical, otherwise Guru will embark on a killing spree.

Stree

Stree is a Hindi-language comedy horror film released in India in 2018. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor star in the film, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The plot is inspired by the Bengaluru legend of Nale Ba (translation: Oh woman, come tomorrow) from the 1980s, which is about a spirit who knocks on people’s doors at night.

Haider

Haider is a crime drama film from India that was released in 2014. Haider is a modern-day rendition of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet, set during the insurgency-hit Kashmir hostilities of 1995 and civilian disappearances. Basharat Peer’s memoir, “Curfewed Night,” is also used as inspiration. Haider, a young student and poet, travels to Kashmir during the height of the conflict in search of answers regarding his father’s disappearance, only to become entangled in the state’s politics.

Shraddha Kapoor plays Arshia Lone, who learns of her father’s death at the hands of her boyfriend. She is deeply wounded and commits suicide.

Chhichhore

Chhichhore is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film released in Hindi in India in 2019. Set between the 1990s and 2019, Chhichhore follows Aniruddh “Anni” Pathak, a middle-aged divorcee whose son, Raghav, attempts suicide but lives, albeit he is in severe condition due to his refusal to live out of fear of being labelled a “failure.” Desperate, Aniruddh goes against his former girlfriend turned ex-wife Maya’s wishes to recount his own journey as a “loser” in a gang of six in 1992; as he continues to persuade Raghav, the other five learn of the tragedy and decide to join their friend in his pain to complete a storey they will never forget as a life lesson.

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput plays Aniruddh Pathak, and Shraddha Kapoor plays Maya Sharma Pathak.