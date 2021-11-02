Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan! Fans, Celebs Wish SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 56th birthday on Tuesday (November 2). As soon as the clock ticked 12, King Khan’s fans and friends from the industry flooded the social media with sweet wishes for Bollywood’s Badshah.

Taking to their Twitter handles, Shah Rukh Khan fans cannot stop wishing the actor. Social media is filled with fans wishing the actor on his special day. From showering love on the actor to promising him to always stand by him and praising him for his good deeds, fans are all over Twitter and are going on an on about their superstar.

On SRK’s special day, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram handle and dropped a priceless picture with his ‘Shah sir’. “Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua,” the ‘Doctor G’ actor captioned the post. Mrunal Thakur also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “Happy Birthday SRK”.

Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you've weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.. pic.twitter.com/ukB6bZTI8o — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 1, 2021

Like every year, ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday his home ‘Mannat’ has been decorated with lights. He has an army of fans who are leaving no stone unturned to make actor’s birthday extra special. They have gathered outside his residence with posters and banners showing their love for Bollywood’s King Khan.