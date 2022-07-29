Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Check Out Khalnayak Star’s Most Iconic Roles!

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Sanjay Dutt is known for his work predominantly in the Hindi film industry. The Khalnayak actor made his first appearance on the big screen as a child artist. At the age of 12, Dutt played the role of a young Qawwali singer in the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera.

Ballu In Khal Nayak

Sanjay Dutt portrayed the role of Ballu in Khal Nayak. His dark shade in the action-thriller by Subhash Ghai went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Apart from Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit played pivotal roles in the movie.

Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar Aka Raghu In Vaastav: The Reality

After gaining the anti-hero image associated with his name, Dutt went on to portray several villainous roles including Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality. This Mahesh Majrekar directorial is loosely based on the life of gangster Chhota Rajan, who was an alleged key player in the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai.

Kancha Cheena In Agneepath

Kancha Cheena is one of his latest villainous roles that still remains fresh in audiences’ memory because of his distinct physical appearance. Who can ever forget the menacing look on Dutt’s face as he made an entry in Agneepath with shaved eyebrows? Apart from Dutt, the movie also features Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

Adheera In KGF: Chapter 2′

Yash’s magnum opus KGF (2018) was followed by its sequel in 2022.

A film that broke several records nationally and internationally, KGF: Chapter 2 will also be remembered for Dutt’s portrayal of Adheera, a Vikings-like ruthless villain.

Talking about his role, Dutt had once said, “Adheera is a bigger character [than Kaancha Cheena] in his own right, one of my craziest characters ever.”

Munna Bhai In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was a sudden leap of faith that Dutt took on the advice of his father Sunil Dutt. Channelling a whole new shade, Dutt proved that he can also make viewers laugh with his iconic comic timing. Munna Bhai and Circuit’s friendship will go down as one of the most evergreen bonds that Bollywood has ever seen.