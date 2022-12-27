Salman Khan
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Here’s List Of Actor’s Best Dialogues

By Pragativadi News Service
0

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday (December 27). This superstar Khan with a massive fan following keeps the audiences hooked with his humour and action-packed sequences.

As Salman rings in his 55th today, here is a look at the most famous dialogues for you to remember and even use once in a while, maybe? Take a look:

  1. “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam… no sorry, no thank you,”
  2. “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta,” Salman Khan declared in Wanted
  3. While Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has many memorable dialogues, nothing really beats, “Agar tum mujhe yun hi dekhti rahi, toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega.”
  4. Follow Salman Khan’s mantra from Ready – “Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna… I, me and myself.”
  5. Salman Khan’s movies are replete with inspirational moments. If one line sums it up best, it is the Sultan dialogue: “Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta jab tak tum khud se na haar jao.”
  6. Fall back on this dialogue from Bodyguard and say, “Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”
Pragativadi News Service 14459 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking