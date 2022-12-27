Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Here’s List Of Actor’s Best Dialogues
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday (December 27). This superstar Khan with a massive fan following keeps the audiences hooked with his humour and action-packed sequences.
As Salman rings in his 55th today, here is a look at the most famous dialogues for you to remember and even use once in a while, maybe? Take a look:
- “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam… no sorry, no thank you,”
- “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad mai apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta,” Salman Khan declared in Wanted
- While Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has many memorable dialogues, nothing really beats, “Agar tum mujhe yun hi dekhti rahi, toh tumhe mujhse pyaar ho jayega.”
- Follow Salman Khan’s mantra from Ready – “Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna… I, me and myself.”
- Salman Khan’s movies are replete with inspirational moments. If one line sums it up best, it is the Sultan dialogue: “Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta jab tak tum khud se na haar jao.”
- Fall back on this dialogue from Bodyguard and say, “Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna.”
