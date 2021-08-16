Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! Wife Kareena, Daughter Sara Post Adorable Pics

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan turned 51 today. The actor is celebrating his 51st birthday with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan in the Maldives.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture-perfect moment from their holiday. She also wished husband Saif Ali Khan in a super cute photo, which features the family of four.

Saif’s daughter Sara also shared an adorable picture to wish her dad.

Saif and Kareena jetted off to the Maldives to ring in the actor’s 51st birthday. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016. Their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, was born on February 21, 2021.