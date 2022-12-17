Riteish Deshmukh
Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Here’s a List Of Movies With Wife Genelia D’Souza

By Pragativadi News Service
2

New Delhi: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The duo has been cast in several movies together on the silver screen. The off-screen chemistry of the couple is unmatchable and therefore it’s always a pleasure to watch them together on the big screen. On the occasion on Riteish’s birthday let’s take a look at their movies together.

Tujhe Meri Kasam

Masti

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Lal Bhaari

