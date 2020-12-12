Happy Birthday Rajnikanth: PM Modi & Others Wish Thaliava On 70th B’day

Chennai: Aspiring politician and Tamil actor Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday today. The actor, known for his power-packed performances and living iconic characters on the big screen, is currently gearing up for his political plunge. The veteran artist, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, had last week announced that he will launch his long-anticipated political party in January, five months before the Tamil Nadu election in 2021.

On Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday, Pm Narendra Modi wishes the superstar on his 70th birthday. He tweeted, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life” Suniel Shetty wrote, “He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir!Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir’s 70th Birthday CDP.”

Music composer AR Rahman, 70 other celebrities, and Thalaiva fans unveiled the common birthday display picture (CDP) on Twitter. The poster shows Rajinikanth in his five movie characters. Sharing the poster, AR Rahman wrote, “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!

Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Agarwal, PA Ranjith, Sivakarthikeyan, and Tovino Thomas also shared the poster and wished the superstar.