Happy Birthday Rajnikanth: PM Modi & Others Wish Thaliava As He Turns 71

Chennai: Aspiring politician and Tamil actor Rajinikanth celebrates his 71st birthday today. The actor is known for his power-packed performances and living iconic characters on the big screen, is currently gearing up for his political plunge. The veteran artist, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, had last week announced that he will launch his long-anticipated political party in January, five months before the Tamil Nadu election in 2021.

On Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday, Pm Narendra Modi wishes the superstar on his 71st birthday. He tweeted, “A very happy birthday [email protected] Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.” Dhanush tweeted, “Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much,” followed by a lot of heart emoticons. Anirudh Ravichander shared a major throwback picture of Rajinikanth holding him in his arms along with a birthday message that read, “Happy birthday Thalaiva.. We love you before, now and forever.”

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

Happy birthday Thalaiva..

We love you before, now and forever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGaUcx8dlg — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 12, 2021

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthe directed by Siva has taken social media by storm. Though it opened to mixed reviews by the audience and critics, Annaatthe managed to earn pretty good at the box office. Now, fas are super excited to know what’s next in store for them. The moviegoers are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star back on celluloid.