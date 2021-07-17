Happy Birthday Mummyji: Shefali Shah Debuts As Director, Shares First Look

New Delhi: Actor Shefali Shah is all set to make her debut as a director with Happy Birthday Mummyji. The actor shared the primary look of the movie on her Instagram profile.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Please shower your blessings on my baby ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMYJI’ as I take a big leap of faith in a new ‘Direction’.”

The movie, which has been written and directed by Shefali Shah, will likely be produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt LTD and co-produced by Aashin A Shah.

Apart from this, Shefali will also be seen in ‘Darlings’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma.