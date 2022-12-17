Happy Birthday John Abraham; Watch Out These Top Movies Of Birthday Boy

New Delhi: Bollywood actor John Abraham turned 50 years old today. John Abraham is not just known for his sharp acting skills but also for his enthusiasm and discipline toward maintaining fitness.

Dhoom (2004)

Garam Masala (2005)

Dostana (2008)

Madras Cafe (2013)

Batla House (2019)

On work front, John Abraham will be next seen in the film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. In this upcoming high-octane action thriller, John and Shah Rukh can be seen as each other’s rivals and leave no stone unturned to fulfill their mission.