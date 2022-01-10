Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan! Actor unveils first look of ‘Vedha’ from Vikram Vedha remake

Mumbai: It is Hrithik Roshan’s 48th Birthday and Bollywood’s handsome hunk has some interesting films lined up for release.

The much-talked-about Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte has concluded two schedules of the film already. Hrithik had done an extensive shoot in Dubai whereas Saif filmed for 12 days in Lucknow in December 2021.

Now, on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today, makers of Vikram Vedha have unveiled his first glimpse as Vedha.

A cult film in its own right Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan & Vijay Sethupathi.