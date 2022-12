New Delhi: Bollywood star Govinda turned 59 years old today. He is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. Here’s a list of our top favourite Govinda songs as the actor celebrates his birthday today on December 21.

Ankhiyon se Goli Mare

Aapke Aa Jane Se

Husn Hai Suhana

Kisi Disco Mein Jaye

Soni De Nakhre