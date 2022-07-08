Happy Birthday Ganguly: Dada’s Five Best Knocks

In an international career that spanned more than a decade, Sourav Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs.

The ‘Prince of Calcutta’ scored close to 19000 runs in international cricket and plundered 38 tons as well. Apart from his batting prowess, Ganguly is also hailed as one of the greatest captains that the Indian side has ever had. In this article, let us take a look at the five best knocks played by Ganguly in international cricket.

5. 141 vs Pakistan, ODI in Adelaide, 2000

In this match which took place in January 2000, Sourav Ganguly scored a fantastic century to help India to a 48-run win against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted a total of 267/6 on the board, with Ganguly leading the way with a fantabulous 141. His innings was embellished with 12 fours and a six. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 219.

4.144 vs Australia, Test in Brisbane, 2003

This will rank as the greatest Test knock played by Sourav Ganguly away from home. Put in to bat by India, Australia scored 323 in their first innings. In reply, India were in trouble at 62/3, and that is when Ganguly walked out to bat. The India skipper scored a resplendent 196-ball 144 and put on a superb partnership of 146 runs with VVS Laxman to help India to a total of 409. The match ended in a draw.

3.131 vs England, Test at Lord’s, 1996

On his international debut in June 1996, Sourav Ganguly scored a fantastic 131 and etched his name in the Lord’s Honour’s Board. England were bowled out for 344 in their first innings, and Ganguly walked out to bat with the Indian scorecard reading 25/1. The left-hander struck a magnificent century and helped India pile up a total of 429 on the board. Ganguly struck 20 fours in his knock. The match was drawn.

2.239 vs Pakistan, Test in Bangalore, 2007

Sourav Ganguly scored the only Test double hundred of his career in December 2007 against India’s arch-rivals Pakistan. Batting first, India amassed a massive total of 626, with Ganguly leading the way with a superb 239.

In fact, India were in trouble at 61/4, but Ganguly forged a sensational 300-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh for the fifth wicket. The left-handed batting legend struck 30 fours and two sixes in his knock. The match ended in a draw.

1.183 vs Sri Lanka, ODI in Taunton, 1999

Sourav Ganguly played arguably the best knock of his career during the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka. Inserted in to bat by Sri Lanka, India lost their first wicket with just 6 runs on the board. But after that, there was no respite for Sri Lanka. Ganguly, along with Rahul Dravid tore into the Sri Lankan bowling attack, as the Ganguly-Dravid duo put on a colossal partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket.

Ganguly scored a scintillating 183, and his innings was filled with 17 fours and seven sixes. India piled up a total of 373/6 and won the match by 157 runs. Ganguly’s 183, till date remains the highest individual score by an Indian batter in World Cup cricket.