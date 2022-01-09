Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar!

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar has turned 48 years old on Sunday, January 09. Farhan is the son of Bollywood’s renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani. Farhan also has a sibling, Zoya Akhtar, who like him, is also a filmmaker. From being a film director to an actor and more, Farhan proudly wears different hats.

From Lakshya to remake of Don, Farhan Akhtar has well established himself as a director. His best project as a director, so far, is ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ which went on to become a cult movie. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna, this movie based on friendship, was way ahead of its time. It also popularised two things – a road trip with best friends and a vacation in Goa.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are co-founders of ‘Excel Entertainment’ a production house.

The production house is also co-producing Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming all-girls film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. His production house is also in plans to co-produce a documentary on ‘Salim-Javed’.

Farhan Akhtar has proved his mantle in acting with films such as Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan, Sky Is Pink and many more.

Farhan has sung quite a few songs in the film industry, one alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from films, he also does live-in concerts.

Akhtar started a social campaign called ‘MARD’ (Mend Against Rape and Discrimination). The trigger for Farhan to start this campaign was a brutal death of a young lady lawyer by a watchman for trying to save her dignity. The campaign aimed to sensitize men towards rape with a message that women can never be disrespected. The campaign was started by him in 2013.