Happy birthday Big B! Amitabh Bachchan walks into another year in style

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan rang in his birthday on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool Instagram post.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor posted a photo collage in which he can be seen walking, sporting his green shoes which have been making headlines for quite some time and stylish sling bags. “…. walking into the 80th,” he captioned the post.

Shweta took to the comment section to correct him.

She wrote: “79th (heart emoji)”

The thespian’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a clapping emoji.

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh called the cine icon “gangster” in the comment section.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the star and wrote: “swag Happy birthday sir”.

The cine icon made his acting debut with ‘Saath Hindustani’ in 1969. He was later seen in blockbusters such as ‘Deewar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Don’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Coolie’, among many others.

His current slate of work includes ‘Jhund’, ‘BrahmAstra’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Uunchai’ and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film.