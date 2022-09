Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Here’s Her Iconic Songs To Listen On Repeat

New Delhi: Veteran vocalist Asha Bhosle celebrates her 89th birthday on Thursday (September 9). On her birthday, here are some iconic tracks that refuse to leave our lips and hearts.

Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar- Hum Dono

Yeh Mera Dil – Don

Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja – Caravan

Keh Doon Tumhe, Ya Chup Rahun – Deewaar

Chura Liya Hai Tumne – Yaadon Ki Baaraat

In Ankhon Ki Masti – Umrao Jaan

Raat Akeli Hai – Jewel Thief

Tanha Tanha – Rangeela

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan