Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Here’s A List Of Iconic Songs You Shouldn’t Miss

New Delhi: The world-renowned musician AR Rahman turned a year older today. On his 55th birthday, we embark on the gruelling task of putting together a list of AR Rahman’s evergreen songs. Look at some of our picks from the composer’s elaborate repertoire.

Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan – Roja

Tu Hi Re- Bombay

Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram)

Luka Chuppi – Rang De Basanti

Khwaja Mere Khwaja – Jodhaa Akbar

Tum Tak – Raanjhanaa

Kun Faaya Kun- Rockstar

Agar Tum Sath Ho- Tamasha