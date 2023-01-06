Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Here’s A List Of Iconic Songs You Shouldn’t Miss
New Delhi: The world-renowned musician AR Rahman turned a year older today. On his 55th birthday, we embark on the gruelling task of putting together a list of AR Rahman’s evergreen songs. Look at some of our picks from the composer’s elaborate repertoire.
Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan – Roja
Tu Hi Re- Bombay
Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram)
Luka Chuppi – Rang De Basanti
Khwaja Mere Khwaja – Jodhaa Akbar
Tum Tak – Raanjhanaa
Kun Faaya Kun- Rockstar
Agar Tum Sath Ho- Tamasha
