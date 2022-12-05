Hapipola Floral Smartwatch For Women Launched In India; Details Here

New Delhi: HapiPola has introduced the new Floral smartwatch in India. The watch is women-centric and comes with features like period tracking, pregnancy tracking, and more. Check out the details below.

Price and Availability

The HapiPola Floral smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 and rivals smartwatches like the Dizo Watch R Talk Go, the Fire-Boltt Hulk, and more. It is available to buy via the company’s website and major retail stores.

The watch comes in Black, Grey, and Pastel Pink colourways.

HapiPola Floral: Specs and Features

The HapiPola Floral comes with the ability to track periods, ovulation, and even pregnancy. It also has support for Bluetooth Calling, along with the ability to store favourite contacts and dial the number.

There’s a circular dial and a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with support for more than 100 watch faces. Other health features include a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a blood pressure monitor.

The Floral smartwatch also comes with the ability to track steps, calories burnt, and the distance covered. It can also give reminders if you haven’t moved in a while. There are up to 10 sports modes for users to keep track of physical activities like cycling, swimming, walking, and more.

The smartwatch can last up to four days on a single charge. Additional features include camera/music controls, an alarm clock, and access to a virtual assistant, among other things. The HapiPola Floral smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance. There’s support for the JYouPro app and the watch can work with both Android and iOS.