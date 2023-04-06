Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance

Bhubaneswar: The festival of Hanuman Jayanti holds great significance in the Hindu religion. It is also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also described as the son of Vayu Deva (Wind God).

Hanuman Jayanti occurs on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

Drik Panchang states that the Hanuman Jayanti falls on Thursday, April 6. The Purnima Tithi, on the other hand, will begin on April 5 at 9:19 am and conclude on April 6 at 10:04 am.

The Hindu epic Ramayana includes Lord Hanuman as one of its main characters. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the anniversary of his birth. Therefore, Lord Ram’s birth is linked to the birth of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is thought to have been born during Chaitra Purnima, soon after sunrise on Mangalwar, according to Drik Panchang. He was born during Mesha Lagna and Chitra Nakshatra.

The legend has it that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Mahadeva who possesses Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi. He stands for enduring vitality, fidelity, and devotion. It is believed that one can improve life’s harmony, and success by praying to Lord Hanuman.

Devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by observing a day-long fast, visiting the Hanuman temple, offering sindoor (red vermilion) to Lord Hanuman, reading Sunderkand Path, and praying to Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Mantra:

The Mool Mantra of Lord Hanuman is –

1) Om Shri Hanumate Namah.

2) Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata.

Additionally, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and Bajarang Baan are the most popular hymns to praise and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.