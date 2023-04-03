Hanuman Idol Vandalism In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj Sparks Tension, Internet Suspended

Ranchi: An idol of Lord Hanuman was vandalised in the early hours of Monday in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, and a person has been detained in connection with the incident, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

The 1.5-foot-tall idol is housed in a temple under a tree in the Sahibganj town police station area, 425 kilometres from Ranchi, according to Sahibganj deputy commissioner Ramniwas Yadav. As word of the incident spread in the morning, right-wing activists and locals gathered near the temple and blocked the road for about an hour, demanding that the perpetrator be apprehended.

“There is a Hanuman temple near Patel Chowk, and anti-social elements indulged in mischief there. We have recovered the CCTV footage. We are verifying it. Some people have been identified, they will be questioned. District Administration will take stringent action against them:” Sahibganj deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

According to PTI, police used the stick to disperse the crowd. During the day, the administration suspended internet services as a precautionary measure, it said.

“The man was detained by police, and he is being interrogated thoroughly, Yadav said. “The situation in town is well under control. As a precaution, we have suspended internet service for 24 hours beginning at 9 am on Monday,” he added further.

Anuranjan Kispotta, superintendent of police in Sahibganj, told PTI that security forces have been deployed in the area and that the situation is under control.

“The idol was repaired and returned to its original location,” he stated.