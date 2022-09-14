Hanuman Coin Racket Busted In Deogarh, One Held

Deogarh: The Deogarh police have busted a racket involved in the trade of Hanuman Coin and arrested a person in this connection on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the Hanuman coin, a special Squad of Deogarh Police, posing as customers, cracked a deal with the traders to buy the coin for Rs 5 lakh.

A special squad of the District Police swung into action and reached Katrapalli village under Riamal police station and arrested the accused from the spot.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

More details are awaited.