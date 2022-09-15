Hanuman Coin Racket: Another Arrested In Deogarh

Deogarh: Continuing its crackdown on a Hanuman Coin racket operating in the district, Deogarh Police have arrested two persons within in a day and seized three Hanuman Coins from them.

Yesterday morning one accused was arrested with two Hanuman Coins from Reamal police station while another youth was arrested from Deogarh police station limits late in the night. This illegal racket has been busted by a Special Squad of the district police with the arrest of two.

Last night, the police received information about the illegal sale of Hanuman Coins on the premises of the Jhadeshwar temple. The Special Squad then raided the spot and apprehended a person while he was cracking a deal with a customer to sell the coin for Rs 2 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Brahmnanda Bal, of Bhuban PS in Dhenkanal district. A case has been filed against him in Deogarh police station in various sections and he has been forwarded to the court today.