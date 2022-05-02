Hanuman Chalisa Row: Bail Pleas Of Navneet Rana, Husband Ravi Rana To Be Decided Today

Mumbai: The bail pleas filed by independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in connection with the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be decided today.

A court here will pronounce its order around 2.45 pm today.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 after they dropped their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the Chief Minister.

They were arrested over several sections of the Indian Penal Code along with sedition charges and promoting enmity between groups.

Navneet Kaur is in Byculla jail while her husband is currently lodged in Taloja Jail.

On April 30, the sessions court had reserved the order on the bail plea of Navneet Rana and her husband.