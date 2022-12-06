Hansika Motwani Drops Pics From Her Fairytale Wedding With Sohael Khaturiya

New Delhi: Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time beau Sohael Khaturiya on Sunday, December 4 in Jaipur. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram and shared the first photos with her husband Sohael Khaturiya from their wedding. She captioned the wedding photos, “Now & forever.”

Take a look:

