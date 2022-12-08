Hansika Motwani Drops Latest Wedding Pics With Sohael Khaturiya And Family: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Newlywed Hansika Motwani has treated her fans with the new pics from her wedding ceremony, Mata Ki Chowki. Taking to Instagram, Hansika shared a series of photos from Mata ki chowki.

Take a look at Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s latest wedding pics:

In the pictures, Hansika and her husband twinned in red mirror work traditional attires, her mom and brother twinned in pink mirror work ethnics. The theme of red and mirrors is clearly visible in the pics.