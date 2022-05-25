Hansal Mehta Marries His Longtime Partner Safeena Husain

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has tied the knot with his longtime partner Safeena Husain. The filmmaker took to his official Twitter account and shared the good news.

So after 17 years, two children, watching our two sons grow up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this marriage was also impromptu and unplanned. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has… pic.twitter.com/EQB1hjaicx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 25, 2022

Several celebrities took to the comment section of Hansal’s post and sent wishes to the newlywed couple. Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both.”

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi also commented, “This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too.” Manoj Bajpayee also congratulated the couple. “Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies,” he wrote. Huma Qureshi and Ranveer Brar also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta is currently working Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

On Tuesday, he announced that veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the show.