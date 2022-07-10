Hanging Body Of Youth Found In Bhubaneswar, Murder Suspected

Bhubaneswar: Airfield Police have recovered a body of a youth who was found hanging in a locked house in the New Forest Park area of the city.

The deceased youth has been identified as Jyoti Ranjan Sahu, a native of Sarapari village in Khordha district.

According to reports, Sahu was studying Plus III at Nirakarpur College in Khordha district.

The deceased’s hands were found chained and his mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth. The cloth was tied over his mouth. Sahu’s family members suspect that he was murdered.

Airfield Police after seizing the body sent it to Capital Hospital for autopsy.