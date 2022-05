Bhubaneswar: A hanging body has been recovered from Bari area of Khandagiri in the capital city, Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the dead body and immediately informed the Khandagiri police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. However, the reason behind the death is yet to be known.

Further details in this matter are awaited.