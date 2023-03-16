Handicrafts Exhibition-2023 inaugurated at Ekamra Haat

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Ltd., a State Government organization with the brand name of “UTKALIKA” working under the administrative control of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Government of Odisha, Utkalika are organizing a national level “Handicrafts Exhibition” from 16th to 25th March at Ekamra Haat, Bhubaneswar.

The event is sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India and Director of Handicrafts, Odisha, Bhubaneswar under Marketing Support Scheme. Handicraft artisans from outside the State like West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and inside the State covering 10 districts like Khurdha, Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore have participated in the Handicrafts Exhibition to display and sale their exclusive products.

Handicrafts items such as Pattachitra, Tassar Painting, Silver Filigree, Appliqué, Dhokra Casting, Golden Grass, Paddy Craft, Horn Craft, Sabai Grass, Soft Toy, Seashell, Embroidery, Palm Leaf Engraving, Tribal Jewellery, Bamboo, Jute Craft, Brass and Bell Metal and Shawl, are the major attraction of the event.

The objective of Handicrafts Exhibition is to provide marketing platform for the artisans and to display the richness and varieties of Handicrafts.

With participation of 50 artisans, the event is expected to draw 25000-30000 visitors and customers. It is expected to generate a business of Rs. 25 Lakhs for the artisans.

Today evening the exhibition was inaugurated by Smt. Rita Sahu, Minister, HT&H in presence of Dr. Arbinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, HT&H Department, Sri Bikramaditya Barik, Director of Handicrafts, Kumari Debasmita Sahoo, President OSCHC Ltd. (Utkalika), Sri Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, Vide-President (Utkalika), Sri Saroj Kumar Patel, Managing Director, OSCHC Ltd. (Utkalika), Sri A.K. Hota, Sr. Assistant Director (Handicrafts), DC (HC), Bhubaneswar, Smt. Kalyani Pattnaik Manager Utkalika and other dignitaries.