Hand Grenade Found Near Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway

New Delhi: Panic triggered among locals after a hand grenade was found near the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after some youths, who were bathing in the Yamuna informed the police about a sack with a hand grenade inside.

Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Mayur Vihar Police Station along with NSG Commandos reached the spot in the Yamuna Khadar area.

Subsequently, the whole area was cordoned off by the police to avoid untoward incidents.