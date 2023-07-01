Han So Hee Reported To “Star” In BTS’ Jungkook’s Solo MV

Seoul: Both BIGHIT MUSIC and Han So Hee’s agency have responded to reports of the actress starring in BTS’s Jungkook’s upcoming solo music video.

On July 1, Korean news outlet OSEN reported that Han So Hee would be starring in the music video for Jungkook’s official solo debut track. (Although the BTS member has previously released solo songs of his own, he is currently gearing up to make his official debut with his first solo album.)

According to OSEN’s report, Han So Hee completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles earlier this month before returning to Korea on June 22.

Later that morning, BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the report by cautiously stating, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So Hee will be appearing in BTS’s Jungkook’s solo music video.”

Han So Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment similarly commented, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So Hee will appear in Jungkook’s music video.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook will be releasing his solo digital single “Seven” on July 14 at 1 p.m. KST.