The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have stated that Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief who orchestrated the October 7 attack on Israel, may have been killed in an Israeli operation. The IDF is currently working to confirm this information.

The October 7 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, marked the deadliest terrorist incident in the nation’s history and led to widespread turmoil in the Middle East.

“During IDF [Israel Defense Forces] operations in Gaza, three terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and the ISA [Israel Securities Authority] are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed,” an IDF statement released on Thursday (October 17) said.

“In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution,” added the statement.

Multiple security officials, speaking anonymously, informed Israeli media that bodies were transported to Israel for DNA testing, and the IDF suspects “with high probability” that one of the deceased is Yahya Sinwar.

Yahya Sinwar, who has not been seen publicly for over a year, was thought to be concealed within Gaza’s tunnel network, known as the Gaza Metro.

According to reports from Israel’s Kan Radio, the Hamas leader’s death occurred “by chance” and was not based on intelligence.

Nonetheless, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office indicated that no hostages were thought to be involved.

