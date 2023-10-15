Hamas blocking evacuation of civilians to southern Gaza: IDF ahead of ground offensive

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has accused the Hamas terrorist organisation of blocking the evacuation of civilians in the northern Gaza Strip to the southern parts.

The IDF also dropped leaflets over the Gaza Strip with instructions and a map showing which roads were safe to use for evacuation.

LIVE UPDATE with @jconricus: Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians. https://t.co/N7Y08WP8gM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

As the IDF continues to target Hamas military targets, it had issued a warning on Saturday that civilians in and around Gaza should move south of the Strip. Today, also the IDF gave a 3-hour window to the civilians to relocate to southern area for their own safety.

“Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we’ve urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity…”, the IDF posted on ‘X’.

Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/JUkcGOg0yv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

