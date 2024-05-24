Hamare Baarah Filmmakers Face Murder, Rape Threats, File FIR at Police station in Mumbai

The much-anticipated film ‘Hamare Baarah’ has found itself embroiled in controversy ahead of its release. Despite receiving accolades at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the film has been in the controversial spotlight since the day announcement. The film sheds light on the injustices faced by women in a Muslim-dominated village, mirroring societal issues prevalent in various communities.

While receiving film is receiving critical acclaim for its storyline and message, the film’s cast and producers have become the target of online threats. Reports indicate that the actresses involved in the film have received horrifying messages, including rape and murder threats. In a bold move to address these concerns, Ravi S Gupta Producer, actor Rahul Bagga, writer ⁠Suffi Khan, and the actresses Aditi Bhatpahri, Ishlin Prasad, Neha Varshney and Muskaan Varshney filed a formal complaint at Versova station, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The threats have not only shaken the film’s team but have also garnered sympathy from industry stakeholders. Exhibitors and distributors associated with ‘Hamare Baarah’ have expressed their solidarity with the producers, acknowledging their helplessness in ensuring optimal support amidst such adversities.

Despite the challenges, ‘Hamare Baarah’ received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, with rave reviews applauding its bold portrayal of societal truths.

The movie ‘Hamare Baarah’ follows in the footsteps of past films that explore truth through different religious and cultural lenses, like Christianity, Hinduism, and Maulana. In this film, it’s the Muslim community that serves as the reference point for exploring deeper truths. In their statement, the filmmakers reaffirmed their dedication to depicting reality faithfully, regardless of the potential controversies it may provoke. They underscored the significance of sparking conversations about topics often overlooked, urging for increased awareness and empathy.

Directed by Ravi S Gupta and starring Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittash Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad.

The film ‘Hamare Baarah’ is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. while Triloki Nath Prasad is serving as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra is directing the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal, while Ajendra Ajay is serving as a creative director.

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.