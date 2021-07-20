Halsey Welcomes First Child With Alev Aydin; BTS Extends Congratulations

New York: American singer Halsey welcomed her first child last week with her partner Alev Aydin.

The singer took to her Instagram to announce the big news, sharing a heart-touching monochrome photo of the new parents appearing to be love-struck by the newest member of their family, their son Ender.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021 ,” she wrote as the caption.

Scores of Hollywood celebs and singers extended congratulatory messages. These also included K-pop boy band BTS with whom she collaborated for the song “Boy With Luv”.

Fans were happy to see BTS remember to congratulate Halsey as she starts a new chapter as a mother welcoming her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.