Hall Tickets for UGC NET 2024 Exams Up to August 30 Released

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for exams scheduled up to August 30.

Candidates appearing for the exams on August 27, 28, 29, and 30 can obtain their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Admit cards for the August 21, 22, and 23 exams were previously issued. The exam originally set for August 26 has been rescheduled to August 27 due to Janmashtami festivities. Hall tickets for the rescheduled date and the exams on August 28, 29, and 30 are also available for download from the website.

Hall tickets for the UGC NET exams on September 2, 3, and 4 will be released at a later date. Candidates must download their admit card and the undertaking by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The NTA advises candidates to thoroughly review the instructions on the admit cards.

On exam day, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card (including all pages) and an original valid photo ID proof. The admit cards will specify the list of acceptable photo IDs.

How to Download:

1. Open the NTA website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Open the admit card download link.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin.

4. Submit the details and download the admit card.

5. Take a printout for the exam day.

If a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is any error in the details contained in the admit card, they can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 011-40759000 or send an email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.