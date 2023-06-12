Half Of Odisha Boiling With Intense Heat-Wave; Condition To Continue Till June 16

Bhubaneswar: Almost half of the State turned into a boiling cauldron by 11.30 am with severe heat-wave sweeping parts of Odisha. With high humidity and soaring mercury level, people are forced to remain indoors. Cities and towns wore almost deserted look due to extreme heat and humid condition.

Temperature was hovering around 40 degrees Celsius at many places in Odisha by 11.30 am while severe humidity also added to the woes.

The regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued intense heat wave warning for the State till June 16.

The Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 30 degree C temperature at 5.30 am and 35 degree at 8.30 am. The mercury climbed to 41.6 degree with 43% humidly at 11.30 am.

Temperature recorded by 11:30 am given below –

Sambalpur: 42 degrees

Jharsuguda: 41.8 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 41.6 degrees

Hirakud: 41.2 degrees

Keonjhar: 38.4 degrees

Balasore: 37 degrees

Chandbali: 37 degrees

Puri: 36.2 degrees

Paradip: 34.4 degrees

Gopalpur: 34 degrees

Humidity level by 11.30 am

Paradip: 80%

Gopalpur: 70%

Puri: 64%

Chandali: 64%

Balasore: 61%

Bhubaneswar: 43%

Keonjhar: 35%

Hirakud: 30%

Sambalpur: 28%

Jharsuguda: 26%

The weather agency predicted no big change in the weather in next two days.

ଆଗାମୀ ୨ ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେ ବିଶେଷ ପରିବର୍ତନର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ନାହିଁ , ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଆଗାମୀ ୨ ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ ଉପକୂଳରେ ଗୁଳୁଗୁଳି ଏବଂ ଆଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରୀଣ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ତାତି ଜାରି ରହିବ | ରାଜ୍ୟର କିଛି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ତୁଳନାରେ ୪ ରୁ ୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଅଧିକ

ରହିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା | 1/4 — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) June 12, 2023

For the next 2 days, humid condition will continue in coastal and interior Odisha. In some parts of the state, the day temperature is likely to be 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

The condition is highly sensitive to patients, elderly people and kids. They should be kept away from direct sun light.

Farmers have been advised to continue irrigation to their farm lands. People have been advised to keep their domestic animals and birds at safer places, the weather department stated.