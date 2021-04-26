Half-Naked Body Of Woman With Hands Tied Recovered From Pond   

Balasore: The partially naked body of an unidentified woman was found floating in a pond at Maitrapur village under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district today.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body and alerted the police about the same.

Cops reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. It is suspected that some miscreants might have dumped the body in the water after killing the woman, who was likely to be raped by them.

However, the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after autopsy, sources said.