Half-Charred Body Of Youth Found Near Deoghati Bridge In Koraput

Koraput: Half-charred body of an unidentified youth found near Deoghati double bridge under Sadar police station in Koraput.

The commuters spotted the deceased this morning and informed the police.

The locals also said that stones with bloodstains were also found near the body, which indicates that the youth was murdered.

According to police officials, the youth was beaten to death and his body was disposed of in the jungle.

However, the identity of the youth is yet to be established and a forensic team is working to ascertain the actual reason behind the youth’s death.

Meanwhile, Koraput Sadar police have registered a case and initiated a probe.