Half-Charred Bodies Of Missing Minor Boy & Girl Recovered In Dharamgarh

Bhawanipatna: The half-charred bodies of a minor girl and boy, who were missing for a week, were recovered from Banjipadar village at Dameruguda panchayat in Dharamgarh of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

According to sources, a group of cattle grazers first spotted the half-charred bodies of the minors near a water stream between Sabunibhadi and Banjipadar village and informed their fellow villagers.

Later, on intimation, Dharamgarh police along with a team of forensic experts reached the spot and conducted an inquiry.

According to reports, the minors were missing for the past few days and the family members of both minors had lodged separate missing complaints with the local police.

As the death of the minors remains under mystery, police are probing the case from all angles.